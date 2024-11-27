Left Menu

Threats Loom Over Trump's Cabinet Nominees

Several of Donald Trump's cabinet nominees and appointees received threatening acts including bomb threats and swatting incidents. These threats took place on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, prompting quick police action. Specific details about the targeted individuals remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several of Donald Trump's cabinet nominees and appointees were recently subjected to violent threats, a spokesperson for the U.S. president-elect announced on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, the threats, which included bomb threats and swatting incidents, occurred late Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday morning. Law enforcement agencies responded promptly to safeguard those targeted, although no specific information on the individuals involved was revealed.

Leavitt described the incidents as ranging from bomb threats to swatting, a dangerous prank where a false crime report prompts an armed police response at someone's residence. The FBI and the Justice Department have yet to respond to inquiries for further comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

