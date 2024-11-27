Threats Loom Over Trump's Cabinet Nominees

Several of Donald Trump's cabinet nominees and appointees were recently subjected to violent threats, a spokesperson for the U.S. president-elect announced on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, the threats, which included bomb threats and swatting incidents, occurred late Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday morning. Law enforcement agencies responded promptly to safeguard those targeted, although no specific information on the individuals involved was revealed.

Leavitt described the incidents as ranging from bomb threats to swatting, a dangerous prank where a false crime report prompts an armed police response at someone's residence. The FBI and the Justice Department have yet to respond to inquiries for further comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)