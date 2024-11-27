Shocking Case: Harassment Culminates in Teen's Tragic End

An investigation into the suicide of a 15-year-old boy has uncovered disturbing details, revealing that the teenager was sexually assaulted and harassed by a 26-year-old sales executive, Pune Police reported on Wednesday.

Authorities have filed charges against the accused, including abetting suicide, following the boy's tragic decision to end his life on October 15 at his home.

According to police, the perpetrator sent threatening messages to the boy, stating he would release compromising photos and videos. The accused allegedly recorded the assault and used the footage to torment the victim, ultimately driving the young boy to suicide. A case is lodged under relevant laws, including the POCSO Act, though no arrests have been made as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)