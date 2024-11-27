Left Menu

Shocking Case: Harassment Culminates in Teen's Tragic End

A 15-year-old boy died by suicide after being sexually assaulted by a 26-year-old sales executive. The perpetrator harassed the boy with threatening messages about disclosing his photos and videos. Police charged the man with abetting suicide but have not yet arrested him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation into the suicide of a 15-year-old boy has uncovered disturbing details, revealing that the teenager was sexually assaulted and harassed by a 26-year-old sales executive, Pune Police reported on Wednesday.

Authorities have filed charges against the accused, including abetting suicide, following the boy's tragic decision to end his life on October 15 at his home.

According to police, the perpetrator sent threatening messages to the boy, stating he would release compromising photos and videos. The accused allegedly recorded the assault and used the footage to torment the victim, ultimately driving the young boy to suicide. A case is lodged under relevant laws, including the POCSO Act, though no arrests have been made as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

