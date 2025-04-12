Tragic Loan: Harassment Leads to Suicide in Kalyan
In Kalyan, Thane district, police have booked two individuals for allegedly abetting the suicide of Vijay Jeevan More. On March 31, More committed suicide. He had taken a loan and was being harassed by a man and a woman for repayment. No arrests have been made yet.
In Kalyan, Thane district, authorities have taken legal action against two individuals accused of driving a 48-year-old man to suicide, a local police official reported recently.
The victim, Vijay Jeevan More, tragically ended his life by hanging on March 31, as confirmed by an official from Khadakpada police station.
Investigations revealed More was under intense pressure from a creditor, along with a female accomplice, both demanding repayment. Consequently, the pair face charges for abetment of suicide, though neither has been arrested yet.
