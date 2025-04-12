Tragic Loan: Harassment Leads to Suicide in Kalyan

In Kalyan, Thane district, authorities have taken legal action against two individuals accused of driving a 48-year-old man to suicide, a local police official reported recently.

The victim, Vijay Jeevan More, tragically ended his life by hanging on March 31, as confirmed by an official from Khadakpada police station.

Investigations revealed More was under intense pressure from a creditor, along with a female accomplice, both demanding repayment. Consequently, the pair face charges for abetment of suicide, though neither has been arrested yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)