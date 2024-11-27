Ukrainian-Korean Alliance for Stability
Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul to discuss enhancing security. Emphasizing increased cooperation between Ukraine and South Korea, Umerov conveyed optimism about strengthening regional safety, expressing this through a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
- Country:
- Ukraine
During a visit to Seoul, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov engaged in discussions with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, focusing on fortifying security measures. The meeting underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
Umerov expressed confidence that the collaboration would significantly enhance stability and safety for both Ukrainian and South Korean regions. The defense minister communicated his views in a statement shared on the Telegram messaging app, reflecting an optimistic outlook on future partnerships.
The talks highlighted strategic steps to address security concerns, signaling a commitment to regional peace and strengthened alliances. Both nations aim to solidify their relationship through these cooperative efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
