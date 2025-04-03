Southeast Asia Faces Steep Tariffs Under Trump Policies

Southeast Asia's robust export-driven economies are confronting substantial trade barriers following the U.S. government's announcement of elevated tariffs. These tariffs range between 32% to 49% for six of the ten Southeast Asian nations, as indicated by an official White House release during President Donald Trump's tenure.

In stark contrast, the European Union faces only a 20% tariff. Notably, countries such as Vietnam and Thailand have become popular relocation destinations for global and Chinese manufacturers aiming to circumvent previous heavy U.S. tariffs imposed on China.

According to Trump's announcement, Cambodia is subject to the highest tariff of 49%, followed by Laos, Vietnam, and others with varying levels. This strategic move has sparked concern across the region, significantly impacting economic strategies.

