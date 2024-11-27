Left Menu

Alleged Police Misconduct Sparks Controversy in Sambhal

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Supreme Court to address claims of police misconduct in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Allegations include threats and coerced thumb impressions on blank papers following violence during a mosque survey. Yadav criticized BJP involvement and called for justice amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:20 IST
Alleged Police Misconduct Sparks Controversy in Sambhal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing call for justice, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Supreme Court to address recent allegations against the Uttar Pradesh Police following violence in Sambhal. The controversy involves claimed threats and coerced thumb impressions on blank papers from the victims' families.

The violent clashes, which resulted in four fatalities and several injuries, reportedly erupted during a court-sanctioned survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district. Yadav, expressing concern over BJP activists accompanying the survey team, has labeled the violence as "orchestrated," questioning the administration's role in the incident.

Criticizing the state leadership, Yadav called for the Supreme Court to investigate not only the alleged police actions but also the broader intentions behind the survey. The events have led to significant arrests and heightened communal tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024