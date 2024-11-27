Alleged Police Misconduct Sparks Controversy in Sambhal

In a pressing call for justice, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Supreme Court to address recent allegations against the Uttar Pradesh Police following violence in Sambhal. The controversy involves claimed threats and coerced thumb impressions on blank papers from the victims' families.

The violent clashes, which resulted in four fatalities and several injuries, reportedly erupted during a court-sanctioned survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district. Yadav, expressing concern over BJP activists accompanying the survey team, has labeled the violence as "orchestrated," questioning the administration's role in the incident.

Criticizing the state leadership, Yadav called for the Supreme Court to investigate not only the alleged police actions but also the broader intentions behind the survey. The events have led to significant arrests and heightened communal tensions in the region.

