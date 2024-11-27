Left Menu

Ceasefire Sparks Hope in Middle East Conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the newly established ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon as a hopeful development in the ongoing regional conflict. He emphasized the importance of respecting the agreement and urged for a similar ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting the impact on civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:26 IST
Ceasefire Sparks Hope in Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a development signaling a potential easing of tensions, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed optimism about the newly enacted ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. This announcement follows months of escalating conflict in the region.

Guterres stressed the importance of adherence to the ceasefire agreement. Speaking in Lisbon, he confirmed the readiness of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon to monitor the truce, while also calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to alleviate civilian suffering.

"This agreement marks a significant moment for peace," Guterres stated, underscoring the ceasefire as a crucial step forward for civilians caught in the crossfire of ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024