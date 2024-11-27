Ceasefire Sparks Hope in Middle East Conflict

In a development signaling a potential easing of tensions, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed optimism about the newly enacted ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. This announcement follows months of escalating conflict in the region.

Guterres stressed the importance of adherence to the ceasefire agreement. Speaking in Lisbon, he confirmed the readiness of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon to monitor the truce, while also calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to alleviate civilian suffering.

"This agreement marks a significant moment for peace," Guterres stated, underscoring the ceasefire as a crucial step forward for civilians caught in the crossfire of ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)