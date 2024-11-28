Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah's Strategic Missile Site Before Ceasefire

The Israeli military targeted and destroyed a strategic missile site near the Syria-Lebanon border, hours before a ceasefire with Lebanon took effect. The site, supported by Iran, was used to produce and store surface-to-surface missiles and facilitated smuggling of weapons components and operatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-11-2024 00:51 IST
  • Israel

In a significant military operation, the Israeli military announced they have destroyed a major strategic missile site utilized by Hezbollah, located near the Syria-Lebanon border. The move came just hours before the implementation of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

The missile site, an underground complex, served as a hub for producing surface-to-surface missiles and storing precision weapons, according to military sources. It operated with backing and logistical support from Iran, further intensifying the regional security dynamics.

Israeli forces identified the site as a critical point for smuggling weapon components and terrorist operatives from Syria and Lebanon, indicating the strategic importance of the operation in curbing Hezbollah's military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

