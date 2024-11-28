Left Menu

U.S. Approves $125M Acoustic System Sale to Britain

The U.S. State Department approved a $125 million deal for the sale of high gain measurement systems and components, including acoustic sensors and cables, to Britain. Leidos is the principal contractor for this transaction aimed at enhancing the UK's operational capabilities.

The U.S. State Department has greenlit a significant arms deal with Britain, clearing the sale of a high gain measurement system and associated components valued at $125 million, according to a Pentagon announcement on Wednesday.

This transaction encompasses advanced acoustic sensors and cables, integral to bolstering the UK's defense infrastructure.

The contracting giant Leidos has been named as the primary contractor for this extensive deal, aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency and strategic capabilities of Britain's defense forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

