US Hindu Groups Demand Action: Protect Bangladesh Minorities

Several Hindu American organizations have called for the United States to make financial aid to Bangladesh contingent upon actions to protect minorities, particularly Hindus, following a spate of attacks.

Reports indicate over 200 attacks on minority Hindus since August, alongside the arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. His arrest in a sedition case led to widespread protests.

These incidents have drawn criticism from groups such as Vishva Hindu Parishad America, who decry the lack of media coverage and international response, arguing that it emboldens attackers. Leaders recommend altering US foreign aid to encourage the protection of vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)