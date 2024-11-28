Left Menu

Russian Missile Strikes Hit Ukrainian Cities

Explosions were reported in Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, and Kharkiv on Thursday morning, believed to be a result of a Russian cruise missile attack. Ukrainian officials, including Kharkiv's mayor and Odesa's regional governor, urged residents to seek shelter as the threat persisted.

Updated: 28-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:02 IST
Explosions rocked the Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, and Kharkiv on Thursday morning amid reports of a Russian cruise missile attack. Multiple Ukrainian media outlets, including Zerkalo Tyzhnya, confirmed the incidents.

Kharkiv's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, took to the Telegram messaging app to inform residents that the enemy continues to attack the city with missiles. His warning was echoed by Oleh Kiper, regional governor of Odesa, who urged civilians to seek safety in shelters via a separate message.

The recent missile strikes underscore the ongoing tension and conflict in the region, raising concerns for civilians caught in the crossfire.

