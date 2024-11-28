Russian Missile Strikes Hit Ukrainian Cities

Explosions rocked the Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, and Kharkiv on Thursday morning amid reports of a Russian cruise missile attack. Multiple Ukrainian media outlets, including Zerkalo Tyzhnya, confirmed the incidents.

Kharkiv's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, took to the Telegram messaging app to inform residents that the enemy continues to attack the city with missiles. His warning was echoed by Oleh Kiper, regional governor of Odesa, who urged civilians to seek safety in shelters via a separate message.

The recent missile strikes underscore the ongoing tension and conflict in the region, raising concerns for civilians caught in the crossfire.

(With inputs from agencies.)