Left Menu

Ceasefire Violated: Tensions Flare in Southern Lebanon

An Israeli tank fired into the Lebanese town of Markaba, wounding two people, just a day after a ceasefire with Hezbollah took effect. The ceasefire, mediated by the U.S. and France, aimed to halt hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah but tensions remain high in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:29 IST
Ceasefire Violated: Tensions Flare in Southern Lebanon
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a dramatic flouting of the newly formed ceasefire, an Israeli tank fired two rounds into the southern Lebanese town of Markaba on Thursday, according to Lebanese security sources reporting to Reuters.

Two individuals were injured and subsequently hospitalized, Lebanon's state news agency stated. The ceasefire, established 24 hours earlier, was meant to prevent offensive military engagements following a 14-month long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

This agreement, facilitated by negotiations involving U.S. and French diplomats, marked a fragile pause in a historically tumultuous region. Tensions persist, however, as Israel continues its battle against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024