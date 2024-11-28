Ceasefire Violated: Tensions Flare in Southern Lebanon

In a dramatic flouting of the newly formed ceasefire, an Israeli tank fired two rounds into the southern Lebanese town of Markaba on Thursday, according to Lebanese security sources reporting to Reuters.

Two individuals were injured and subsequently hospitalized, Lebanon's state news agency stated. The ceasefire, established 24 hours earlier, was meant to prevent offensive military engagements following a 14-month long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

This agreement, facilitated by negotiations involving U.S. and French diplomats, marked a fragile pause in a historically tumultuous region. Tensions persist, however, as Israel continues its battle against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)