Panic in Punjab: BJP Leader's Residence Hit by Suspected Grenade Attack

A suspected grenade blast at the home of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar district has prompted political backlash against the state government. No injuries were reported, but significant damage occurred. Police are investigating with forensic teams, and opposition parties are demanding action from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:32 IST
A suspected grenade explosion rocked the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar district, causing widespread panic. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though the blast resulted in severe damage to the property.

The incident occurred around 1 am, and police, along with forensic teams, have been swift to investigate the cause. The authorities are examining CCTV footage to identify suspects, who allegedly launched the attack using an e-rickshaw.

The explosion has spurred a political storm, with opposition parties criticizing the AAP-led state government for failing to maintain law and order. Senior leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress's Partap Singh Bajwa, have called for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

