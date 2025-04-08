Left Menu

Grenade Attack Sparks Tensions Over Punjab's Law and Order

Following a grenade blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar, party leaders raise alarms about Punjab's law and order. Concerns grow over the AAP government's ability to maintain safety, highlighting rising criminal influences and the implications for the state's leadership under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:06 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of Punjab's ongoing law and order challenges, a grenade blast outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar has prompted severe concerns. Highlighting the deteriorating security situation, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized the AAP-led state government, accusing it of losing control over the safety of its citizens.

Citing the grenade attack as evidence, Trivedi claimed the current administration, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, remains oblivious to serious security threats. He expressed disbelief over Mann's assertions regarding his knowledge of opposition activities while failing to prevent major security lapses within his jurisdiction.

Echoing these sentiments, Union Minister Ravneet Bittu met with Kalia post-blast, emphasizing the pervasive fear gripping Punjab. He starkly noted the unprecedented availability of explosives in the region, urging immediate action from the government to address these critical safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

