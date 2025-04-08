Shocking Stabbing in Public: Teen Survives Brutal Attack

A 17-year-old girl, who was stabbed multiple times in a horrifying daytime attack at a Delhi Cantonment bus stop, is now reported to be out of danger. The brutal incident has sent shockwaves across the community, highlighting issues of women's safety in public spaces.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries to her neck and abdomen, has been shifted out of intensive care, and officials are awaiting her recovery to record a detailed statement. The police had earlier recorded an initial statement when she was unconscious.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Amit, allegedly attacked the girl following her refusal of his marriage proposal. Amit injured himself after the attack and remains in critical condition, preventing immediate police questioning. The case has sparked widespread attention, particularly as video footage of the incident circulates online.

