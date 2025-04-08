Left Menu

Shocking Stabbing in Public: Teen Survives Brutal Attack

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times by a 20-year-old man after rejecting his marriage proposal. Despite serious injuries, she's now stable and out of the ICU. The attack occurred in Delhi Cantonment, and the police are awaiting statements from both the victim and the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:51 IST
Shocking Stabbing in Public: Teen Survives Brutal Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl, who was stabbed multiple times in a horrifying daytime attack at a Delhi Cantonment bus stop, is now reported to be out of danger. The brutal incident has sent shockwaves across the community, highlighting issues of women's safety in public spaces.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries to her neck and abdomen, has been shifted out of intensive care, and officials are awaiting her recovery to record a detailed statement. The police had earlier recorded an initial statement when she was unconscious.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Amit, allegedly attacked the girl following her refusal of his marriage proposal. Amit injured himself after the attack and remains in critical condition, preventing immediate police questioning. The case has sparked widespread attention, particularly as video footage of the incident circulates online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025