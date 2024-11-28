Trade Tensions Resurface: U.S.-China Tariff Standoff Looms

Tensions between the U.S. and China are reigniting as President-elect Donald Trump declares his intention to levy additional tariffs on Chinese goods. The move responds to accusations that China contributes to America's opioid crisis through fentanyl exports.

China, maintaining its opposition to unilateral tariffs, has criticized this approach, suggesting it shifts blame unfairly. With tariffs potentially exceeding 60%, experts foresee a trade war more severe than during Trump's first term.

Meanwhile, China's state media has praised certain U.S. firms, despite fears of economic retaliation. The ongoing geopolitical tension highlights deep-rooted trade conflicts between the world's two largest economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)