Trade Tensions Resurface: U.S.-China Tariff Standoff Looms

Tensions between the U.S. and China reignite as President-elect Donald Trump vows to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods due to fentanyl concerns. This move is predicted to ignite a trade war, reminiscent of Trump's first term, potentially harming global supply chains and economic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:57 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Tensions between the U.S. and China are reigniting as President-elect Donald Trump declares his intention to levy additional tariffs on Chinese goods. The move responds to accusations that China contributes to America's opioid crisis through fentanyl exports.

China, maintaining its opposition to unilateral tariffs, has criticized this approach, suggesting it shifts blame unfairly. With tariffs potentially exceeding 60%, experts foresee a trade war more severe than during Trump's first term.

Meanwhile, China's state media has praised certain U.S. firms, despite fears of economic retaliation. The ongoing geopolitical tension highlights deep-rooted trade conflicts between the world's two largest economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

