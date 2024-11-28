Trade Tensions Resurface: U.S.-China Tariff Standoff Looms
Tensions between the U.S. and China reignite as President-elect Donald Trump vows to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods due to fentanyl concerns. This move is predicted to ignite a trade war, reminiscent of Trump's first term, potentially harming global supply chains and economic relations.
Tensions between the U.S. and China are reigniting as President-elect Donald Trump declares his intention to levy additional tariffs on Chinese goods. The move responds to accusations that China contributes to America's opioid crisis through fentanyl exports.
China, maintaining its opposition to unilateral tariffs, has criticized this approach, suggesting it shifts blame unfairly. With tariffs potentially exceeding 60%, experts foresee a trade war more severe than during Trump's first term.
Meanwhile, China's state media has praised certain U.S. firms, despite fears of economic retaliation. The ongoing geopolitical tension highlights deep-rooted trade conflicts between the world's two largest economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Gender Pay Gap Calculator Empowers NZ Businesses to Tackle Wage Inequality
Germany's Political Shake-up: A Silver Lining for the Euro Zone Economy?
Govt Unveils New Tax and Social Policy Work Programme to Strengthen Economy
French Budget Debates Spark Business Concerns
Election Deception: Vigilance Impostors Cheat Kolhapur Businessman