Taiwan's Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
As Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te embarks on an overseas tour, including crucial stops in the United States, China warns against secessionist moves and potential military drills are anticipated. Taiwan, asserting its independence, has conducted air defense drills amidst these regional tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:02 IST
Tensions between China and Taiwan are once again escalating as Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te prepares to travel abroad, including a stop in Hawaii.
China's military has issued stern warnings against any moves toward Taiwanese independence, suggesting possible military drills in response to Lai's trip.
Taiwan, on its part, has conducted air defense exercises to bolster its readiness against potential threats, underscoring the island's ongoing struggle to maintain its sovereignty.
