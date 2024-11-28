Left Menu

Taiwan's Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions

As Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te embarks on an overseas tour, including crucial stops in the United States, China warns against secessionist moves and potential military drills are anticipated. Taiwan, asserting its independence, has conducted air defense drills amidst these regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:02 IST
Taiwan's Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
Lai Ching-te Image Credit: Wikipidea

Tensions between China and Taiwan are once again escalating as Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te prepares to travel abroad, including a stop in Hawaii.

China's military has issued stern warnings against any moves toward Taiwanese independence, suggesting possible military drills in response to Lai's trip.

Taiwan, on its part, has conducted air defense exercises to bolster its readiness against potential threats, underscoring the island's ongoing struggle to maintain its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024