Taiwan's Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions

Tensions between China and Taiwan are once again escalating as Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te prepares to travel abroad, including a stop in Hawaii.

China's military has issued stern warnings against any moves toward Taiwanese independence, suggesting possible military drills in response to Lai's trip.

Taiwan, on its part, has conducted air defense exercises to bolster its readiness against potential threats, underscoring the island's ongoing struggle to maintain its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)