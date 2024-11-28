Left Menu

No Political Involvement Found in Goa Scams: CM Sawant

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that police investigations have found no political ties in cases of fraud involving jobs, land sales, and financial misappropriation. Despite opposition protests and demands for a judicial inquiry, the police are conducting detailed inquiries, maintaining their autonomy to probe these matters.

Updated: 28-11-2024 16:07 IST
  India

Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, declared on Thursday that police probes have identified no political connections in various fraud cases, including those related to employment, land transactions, and financial discrepancies.

Following a cabinet meeting, Sawant assured the media that police have been granted full autonomy to investigate these cases comprehensively.

Despite opposition from Congress and AAP, who assert the existence of a cash-for-jobs scandal in the state and demand a judicial inquiry, authorities continue their detailed investigations.

