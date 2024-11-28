Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of Madhya Pradesh Club Manager

The body of Dinesh Kumar Vyas, the 71-year-old manager of Jiwaji Club in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur, was discovered in a well on the club's premises. The police have initiated an investigation, as circumstances of his death remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shajapur | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The discovery of Dinesh Kumar Vyas's body in a well at Jiwaji Club in Shajapur has left the community in shock. Police confirmed that the septuagenarian manager was found dead on Thursday morning, after concerns arose when he failed to return home the previous night.

Vyas, who managed the prominent club, was last seen on CCTV footage entering the premises on Wednesday evening, but was not recorded leaving. His family raised the alarm leading to a search and subsequent discovery of his body by club staff.

Authorities have commenced a detailed investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding Vyas's death. The inconclusive nature of the incident and lack of immediate evidence point to a complex case, calling for thorough scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

