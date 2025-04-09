Left Menu

Arrest Made Over Death Threats to French Judge in Le Pen Case

A 76-year-old man was arrested for making death threats against the judge who barred Marine Le Pen from the 2027 presidential race. The threats followed a ban on Le Pen after her conviction for embezzlement. The judge is under police protection amid heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 76-year-old man was arrested in connection with death threats made against the judge who banned Marine Le Pen from running for president in 2027. This development was confirmed by the public prosecutor's office in Bobigny, northeast of Paris, on Wednesday.

The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, allegedly posted a guillotine image on his X account, along with a threatening message directed at Judge Benedicte de Perthuis. This judge had convicted Le Pen and others from the National Rally party for embezzling EU funds, leading to an immediate ban on Le Pen's candidacy.

Since the ruling, Judge de Perthuis has been under police protection following the dissemination of her home address and photos online. While Le Pen has condemned the threats, she views her ban as political interference and plans to challenge the decision legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

