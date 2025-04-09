Tragedy in Ambikanagar: Mother Arrested for Infant's Death
A 22-year-old woman, Karishma Baghel, was arrested for allegedly murdering her infant son by throwing him into an underground water tank in Ambikanagar. Disturbed by her son's constant crying, she claimed he was missing, but his body was found in the tank after a police search.
A mother in Ambikanagar has been arrested after allegedly murdering her infant by throwing him into an underground water tank. The tragic incident has left the community in shock.
Karishma Baghel, 22, reported her three-month-old son, Khayal, missing last Saturday, leading to a police search that concluded with the grim discovery of the child's body in a water tank.
The Meghaninagar police inspector revealed that Karishma, often emotionally and physically troubled, showed inconsistencies in her statements. Authorities found no accidental cause for the baby's presence in the tank, prompting Karishma's arrest.
