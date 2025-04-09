Tragedy in Ambikanagar: Mother Arrested for Infant's Death

A mother in Ambikanagar has been arrested after allegedly murdering her infant by throwing him into an underground water tank. The tragic incident has left the community in shock.

Karishma Baghel, 22, reported her three-month-old son, Khayal, missing last Saturday, leading to a police search that concluded with the grim discovery of the child's body in a water tank.

The Meghaninagar police inspector revealed that Karishma, often emotionally and physically troubled, showed inconsistencies in her statements. Authorities found no accidental cause for the baby's presence in the tank, prompting Karishma's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)