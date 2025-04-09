Left Menu

Tragedy in Ambikanagar: Mother Arrested for Infant's Death

A 22-year-old woman, Karishma Baghel, was arrested for allegedly murdering her infant son by throwing him into an underground water tank in Ambikanagar. Disturbed by her son's constant crying, she claimed he was missing, but his body was found in the tank after a police search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:55 IST
Tragedy in Ambikanagar: Mother Arrested for Infant's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mother in Ambikanagar has been arrested after allegedly murdering her infant by throwing him into an underground water tank. The tragic incident has left the community in shock.

Karishma Baghel, 22, reported her three-month-old son, Khayal, missing last Saturday, leading to a police search that concluded with the grim discovery of the child's body in a water tank.

The Meghaninagar police inspector revealed that Karishma, often emotionally and physically troubled, showed inconsistencies in her statements. Authorities found no accidental cause for the baby's presence in the tank, prompting Karishma's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025