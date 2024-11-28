Left Menu

DGP Kapur Cracks Down on Police Negligence in Rewari

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur has suspended four SHOs in Rewari for negligence following a robbery. Emphasizing accountability, he instructed officers to improve police visibility and conduct regular training. Enhancements in district operations and forensic capabilities were also stressed to ensure effective law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:53 IST
DGP Kapur Cracks Down on Police Negligence in Rewari
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, has taken decisive action in response to a recent robbery incident in Rewari district, where a jeweller's son was shot and valuable items were stolen. The DGP suspended Station House Officers of four police stations, highlighting negligence in handling law and order issues.

Chairing a strategic meeting at Police Headquarters in Panchkula, DGP Kapur insisted on zero tolerance for any lapses in law enforcement, vowing strict measures against any officials found negligent. Senior officers, attending through video conferencing, discussed strategies to bolster crime prevention and maintain peace.

DGP Kapur laid emphasis on strengthening field operations. He called for enhanced police visibility, active interrogation of suspicious individuals, and task-based assignments with daily updates. Furthermore, he urged the installation of high-quality CCTV cameras and improvements in forensic labs, aiming for a more efficient and effective policing framework across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024