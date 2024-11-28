DGP Kapur Cracks Down on Police Negligence in Rewari

Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, has taken decisive action in response to a recent robbery incident in Rewari district, where a jeweller's son was shot and valuable items were stolen. The DGP suspended Station House Officers of four police stations, highlighting negligence in handling law and order issues.

Chairing a strategic meeting at Police Headquarters in Panchkula, DGP Kapur insisted on zero tolerance for any lapses in law enforcement, vowing strict measures against any officials found negligent. Senior officers, attending through video conferencing, discussed strategies to bolster crime prevention and maintain peace.

DGP Kapur laid emphasis on strengthening field operations. He called for enhanced police visibility, active interrogation of suspicious individuals, and task-based assignments with daily updates. Furthermore, he urged the installation of high-quality CCTV cameras and improvements in forensic labs, aiming for a more efficient and effective policing framework across the state.

