Left Menu

Haryana Police Strategize for a Safer Future

In a recent high-level meeting, Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur outlined strategies for a crime-free state, focusing on accident prevention, tackling vehicle theft, and drug control. Emphasis was placed on the importance of training, swift action against crimes, and enhanced surveillance, especially in border districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:04 IST
Haryana Police Strategize for a Safer Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, convened a pivotal meeting with senior officers on Monday to strategize on making the state safer and crime-free.

The meeting, attended by top police officers via video-conference from Panchkula, focused on crime prevention, monitoring terrorist activities, and the state's drug-free campaign. Discussions also covered strategies to curb vehicle theft, implement new criminal laws, and bolster officer training.

Emphasizing accident prevention as a priority, Kapur urged the closure of dangerous road cuts and strict action on drunken driving. Motor vehicle theft was earmarked as a key challenge, prompting the formation of special surveillance teams. He stressed zero tolerance for heinous crimes and called for functional CCTV in public spaces beyond training and SWAT team formations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025