Haryana Police Strategize for a Safer Future
In a recent high-level meeting, Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur outlined strategies for a crime-free state, focusing on accident prevention, tackling vehicle theft, and drug control. Emphasis was placed on the importance of training, swift action against crimes, and enhanced surveillance, especially in border districts.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, convened a pivotal meeting with senior officers on Monday to strategize on making the state safer and crime-free.
The meeting, attended by top police officers via video-conference from Panchkula, focused on crime prevention, monitoring terrorist activities, and the state's drug-free campaign. Discussions also covered strategies to curb vehicle theft, implement new criminal laws, and bolster officer training.
Emphasizing accident prevention as a priority, Kapur urged the closure of dangerous road cuts and strict action on drunken driving. Motor vehicle theft was earmarked as a key challenge, prompting the formation of special surveillance teams. He stressed zero tolerance for heinous crimes and called for functional CCTV in public spaces beyond training and SWAT team formations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt implementing electronic surveillance system to further strengthen border security: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kathua, J-K.
CM Yadav Launches Training to Bolster MP's Administrative Framework
Pre-Service Teachers Not Ready for AI: Study Reveals Gaps in Training and Confidence
High-Tech Defense: Amit Shah's Plan to Secure Borders with Electronic Surveillance
Heightened Surveillance: Army Fortifies Security in J&K's Mountain Passes