Haryana Police Strategize for a Safer Future

The Haryana Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, convened a pivotal meeting with senior officers on Monday to strategize on making the state safer and crime-free.

The meeting, attended by top police officers via video-conference from Panchkula, focused on crime prevention, monitoring terrorist activities, and the state's drug-free campaign. Discussions also covered strategies to curb vehicle theft, implement new criminal laws, and bolster officer training.

Emphasizing accident prevention as a priority, Kapur urged the closure of dangerous road cuts and strict action on drunken driving. Motor vehicle theft was earmarked as a key challenge, prompting the formation of special surveillance teams. He stressed zero tolerance for heinous crimes and called for functional CCTV in public spaces beyond training and SWAT team formations.

(With inputs from agencies.)