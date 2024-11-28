Gideon Saar Predicts U.S. Repercussions Against ICC

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed confidence that the United States would impose consequences on the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Amid an appeal process against the ICC's decision over alleged war crimes in Gaza, Saar noted that countries beyond Israel, including the U.S., are concerned by the move. During a visit to the Czech Republic, Saar shared his expectations with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

Saar asserted that the Israeli campaign in Gaza will continue until its objectives are met, specifically the return of hostages and removal of Hamas control over the region. He underscored Israel's lack of interest in governing Gaza's civilians, insisting that lasting peace must be anchored in reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)