Zelenskiy's Call for Justice: Documenting War Crimes

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for justice over 183,000 documented allegations of war crimes by Russian forces since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, warning of the need to curb the spread of 'evil.'

Speaking at a summit in Bucha, where Russian troops have faced accusations of severe atrocities, Zelenskiy's comments came as prosecutors reported ongoing investigations into these crimes. Bucha holds grim memories; Russian forces, accused of over 9,000 offenses, left in their retreat, leaving harrowing evidence of their occupation.

While the International Criminal Court (ICC) plays a pivotal role in these investigations, President Zelenskiy emphasizes the necessity of worldwide legal frameworks and sanctions. Authorities in Ukraine have charged numerous individuals, reaffirming their resolve to bring perpetrators to justice.

