Gaza Conflict Escalates: Journalist Killed in Israeli Air Strike

A Palestinian journalist, Helmy al-Faqawi, was killed and nine others wounded during an Israeli airstrike that targeted a media tent in southern Gaza. The incident occurred at the Nasser Hospital compound in Khan Younis, sparking condemnation from various groups. This attack adds to the death toll in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:39 IST
A Palestinian journalist, Helmy al-Faqawi, was killed and nine others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that struck a media tent in southern Gaza, according to medics and the local journalists' union. The attack, which occurred at the Nasser Hospital compound in Khan Younis, has drawn widespread condemnation.

Video footage verified by Reuters shows attempts to extinguish the flames that engulfed the tent, while unverified clips on social media depict the tent entirely burned down along with its contents. Images shared online reveal a journalist in flames being rescued by a colleague.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has labeled the killing as "extra-judicial," aimed at intimidating reporters. This tragedy raises the number of journalists killed by Israeli actions in Gaza to over 210 since October 2023, as tensions continue to escalate between the two regions.

