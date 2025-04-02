Left Menu

Gaza Conflict: Israel Announces Military Expansion Amid Stalemate

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz outlined plans for a significant expansion of military operations in Gaza, including seizing more land and evacuating populations in combat zones to enhance security. The situation remains tense as diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have stalled.

Updated: 02-04-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:21 IST
Israeli Defence Minister

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced an extensive expansion of military operations in Gaza on Wednesday. Katz detailed plans to seize large areas of the enclave and integrate them into Israeli security zones.

He emphasized that a large-scale evacuation of civilians from combat zones in Gaza would occur, urging Gazans to eliminate Hamas's influence and return Israeli hostages as prerequisites for peace. Katz, however, did not specify the extent of land Israel intends to seize.

Israel has already established a significant buffer zone within Gaza, including a security area in the Netzarim corridor. Meanwhile, Israeli leaders, backed by calls from U.S. President Donald Trump, propose facilitating the voluntary departure of Palestinians from Gaza, suggesting redevelopment as a coastal resort. Despite resumed hostilities following a brief truce, attempts at diplomatic negotiations led by Qatari and Egyptian mediators have yet to yield results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

