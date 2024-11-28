POCSO Courts: Accelerating Justice for Child Victims

According to official figures, more than 1,80,000 cases have been settled by India's exclusive POCSO courts. Responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, highlighted the remarkable growth in the number of these courts under the governmental Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) initiative. This scheme focuses on accelerating legal proceedings under the POCSO Act and addressing crimes against women and children. Since the scheme began, the courts have increased from 272 in the 2019-20 period to 408 by September 30, 2024.

Geographically, Uttar Pradesh is at the forefront with 74 operational POCSO courts, trailed by Madhya Pradesh with 57. These states also report the highest number of resolved cases, with Uttar Pradesh clearing over 40,000 and Madhya Pradesh more than 24,000. Notwithstanding these strides, regions such as Chandigarh, Manipur, and Uttarakhand remain without dedicated POCSO courts.

Furthermore, the introduction of video conferencing facilities has played a crucial role in safeguarding child victims during sensitive proceedings, now available in over 3,200 court complexes, with expansion plans in Phase III of the project. Yet, central data lacks comprehensive information regarding critical elements like vulnerable witness safeguards and gender-sensitive infrastructure. Additionally, the representation of women judges in POCSO courts remains unspecified in the central statistics.

