Kejriwal Faces Dual Legal Battle: Corruption and Money Laundering Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate has informed a court that the sanction to prosecute former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for corruption is sufficiently broad to include money laundering charges related to the contentious Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal's plea for access to the prosecution sanction was discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:23 IST
The Enforcement Directorate disclosed to the court that the sanction to prosecute former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case tied to the Delhi excise policy is comprehensive enough to also encompass money laundering charges. This development was presented before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja in response to Kejriwal's request for the prosecution sanction.

The corruption case, linked to an alleged scam, is being investigated by the CBI, while the ED examines the money laundering aspect. The ED's special public prosecutor argued that the sanction pertains to offences outlined in the CBI case, provided on August 14, and includes provisions for other offences uncovered during the investigation.

Kejriwal's counsel pressed the judge for a directive requiring the ED to submit a written response. The ED did not contest this request. The judge ordered the filing of a reply by the next hearing, set for November 30, as Kejriwal sought the sanction document, citing previous High Court proceedings where the ED claimed the necessary approval was obtained when the chargesheet was submitted.

