'Sacred Clash: Ajmer Dargah or Ancient Shiva Temple?'

The controversy around the Ajmer dargah reportedly built over an ancient Shiva temple is intensifying. A court notice reignited communal tensions similar to the Sambhal incident, with petitions to convert the dargah into a temple. The debate raises concerns over the 1991 Places of Worship Act and potential communal fallout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ajmer | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:14 IST
The contentious debate over the Ajmer dargah, believed by some to have been constructed atop an ancient Shiva temple, has gained momentum. The ongoing dispute was fueled by a local court notice involving the dargah committee and government bodies, echoing similar tensions witnessed in Sambhal.

The Ajmer dargah, a revered site for followers of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, now faces calls for transformation into a temple. The petition filed aims to challenge the historical foundation of the site, drawing criticism from community leaders who label it a divisive act against communal unity.

The debate points to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which dictates that religious site status as of 1947 must remain unchanged. Critics argue that such petitions disregard the law, with fears of escalating Hindu-Muslim tensions, reminiscent of conflicts over India's complex religious history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

