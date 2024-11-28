Heroin Hidden in Soap: Drug Kingpin Arrested in Albania

A suspected drug kingpin has been detained in Albania, following a breakthrough investigation led by German authorities. Europol announced Thursday that heroin had been found hidden within a shipment of soap originating from Iran.

The alleged leader, a 57-year-old Turkish national, was apprehended earlier this month in Albania. The arrest came as a result of collaborative efforts between Germany, the Netherlands, and Europol.

This operation connects him to the seizure of 703 kilograms of heroin in Hamburg in 2022. The suspect is believed to head a network responsible for large-scale heroin imports into Western Europe, although Europol has not revealed his identity.

