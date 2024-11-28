Left Menu

Heroin Hidden in Soap: Drug Kingpin Arrested in Albania

A Turkish man suspected of leading a drug-smuggling ring has been arrested in Albania. The arrest follows a German-led investigation that discovered heroin concealed in a soap shipment from Iran. Authorities have linked him to 703 kg of heroin seized in Hamburg in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:57 IST
Heroin Hidden in Soap: Drug Kingpin Arrested in Albania
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A suspected drug kingpin has been detained in Albania, following a breakthrough investigation led by German authorities. Europol announced Thursday that heroin had been found hidden within a shipment of soap originating from Iran.

The alleged leader, a 57-year-old Turkish national, was apprehended earlier this month in Albania. The arrest came as a result of collaborative efforts between Germany, the Netherlands, and Europol.

This operation connects him to the seizure of 703 kilograms of heroin in Hamburg in 2022. The suspect is believed to head a network responsible for large-scale heroin imports into Western Europe, although Europol has not revealed his identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024