Left Menu

Decline in Saudi Arabia's Foreign Reserves: A Closer Look

Saudi Arabia's central bank reported a significant drop of $21.08 billion in net foreign assets in October, decreasing from September's 1.63 trillion riyals to 1.55 trillion riyals, reflecting a notable contraction in the country's economic buffers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:19 IST
Decline in Saudi Arabia's Foreign Reserves: A Closer Look
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Saudi central bank recently disclosed a substantial reduction in its net foreign assets for October, amounting to a considerable $21.08 billion drop. This represents a decline from 1.63 trillion riyals observed in September to 1.55 trillion riyals in the subsequent month.

This change in the central bank's financial standing underscores a significant contraction of Saudi Arabia's economic reserves. Such fluctuations in foreign assets can highlight aspects of economic strategy and vulnerability.

Amidst the changing figures, the exchange rate remained pegged at an official value of $1 equals 3.7563 riyals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024