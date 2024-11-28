Decline in Saudi Arabia's Foreign Reserves: A Closer Look

The Saudi central bank recently disclosed a substantial reduction in its net foreign assets for October, amounting to a considerable $21.08 billion drop. This represents a decline from 1.63 trillion riyals observed in September to 1.55 trillion riyals in the subsequent month.

This change in the central bank's financial standing underscores a significant contraction of Saudi Arabia's economic reserves. Such fluctuations in foreign assets can highlight aspects of economic strategy and vulnerability.

Amidst the changing figures, the exchange rate remained pegged at an official value of $1 equals 3.7563 riyals.

