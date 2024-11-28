Left Menu

Protests Intensify Over Missing Man in Manipur

Protests in Manipur's Imphal West district entered the second day as citizens demanded action to locate Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, missing since November 25. Organized by the Joint Action Committee, locals urge rapid response amid allegations of kidnapping. Confrontations have occurred, heightening tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Manipur's Imphal West district, a protest demanding action on the disappearance of a 56-year-old man, Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, persisted for a second day. His absence, since November 25, has led to significant unrest within the community.

The Joint Action Committee, which organized the sit-in, insists Kamalbabu be located within three days and warns of escalating protests if their demands are unmet by November 29. Allegations suggest potential abduction by Kuki militants, amplifying local tensions.

While search operations by police and army are underway, they've yet to yield results. Meanwhile, clashes have erupted, injuring security personnel and protesters, underscoring the volatile situation. The forum Taragi Cheisu echoes demands for rapid action and expresses concerns over rising ethnic violence and disruptions to daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

