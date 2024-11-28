Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike in southern Lebanon after detecting Hezbollah activity at a rocket storage facility, marking the first such action since a ceasefire took effect.

The strike, which occurred only a day after the ceasefire began under US and French mediation, has raised concerns about the truce's stability. Two people were reported wounded by Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

This new escalation points to the fragile nature of the ceasefire agreement, initially set for two months, which requires Hezbollah to pull back and Israeli forces to withdraw, with Lebanese and UN troops set to patrol the buffer zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)