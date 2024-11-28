Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon
Israeli warplanes targeted southern Lebanon following Hezbollah activities at a rocket storage site. This breach of the newly brokered ceasefire heightens tensions as Lebanese and UN troops prepare to take over the buffer zone. The conflict, which saw significant casualties, ended recently with an agreement mediated by the US and France.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike in southern Lebanon after detecting Hezbollah activity at a rocket storage facility, marking the first such action since a ceasefire took effect.
The strike, which occurred only a day after the ceasefire began under US and French mediation, has raised concerns about the truce's stability. Two people were reported wounded by Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.
This new escalation points to the fragile nature of the ceasefire agreement, initially set for two months, which requires Hezbollah to pull back and Israeli forces to withdraw, with Lebanese and UN troops set to patrol the buffer zone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- ceasefire
- Lebanon
- airstrike
- conflict
- military
- buffer zone
- Middle East
- drones
ALSO READ
U.S. Military Responds to Iranian-Backed Militia with Strikes in Syria
U.S. Faces Decision on Taiwan's Decommissioned HAWK Missiles Amid Ukraine Conflict
Freedom Edge: Trilateral Military Exercise Amid Rising Tensions
Indonesia-Australia Military Drills Strengthen Bilateral Ties Amid Regional Tensions
Biden Reinforces Military Support as Russia Escalates Attacks