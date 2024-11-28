Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes targeted southern Lebanon following Hezbollah activities at a rocket storage site. This breach of the newly brokered ceasefire heightens tensions as Lebanese and UN troops prepare to take over the buffer zone. The conflict, which saw significant casualties, ended recently with an agreement mediated by the US and France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:07 IST
Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike in southern Lebanon after detecting Hezbollah activity at a rocket storage facility, marking the first such action since a ceasefire took effect.

The strike, which occurred only a day after the ceasefire began under US and French mediation, has raised concerns about the truce's stability. Two people were reported wounded by Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

This new escalation points to the fragile nature of the ceasefire agreement, initially set for two months, which requires Hezbollah to pull back and Israeli forces to withdraw, with Lebanese and UN troops set to patrol the buffer zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024