Empowering Safety: Rajasthan Police's New App Feature for Women

Rajasthan Police has unveiled an innovative feature on their RajCop Citizen app designed to enhance safety for women. The 'Need Help' function facilitates immediate aid requests during emergencies, ensuring swift police response.

The initiative extends beyond digital assistance, encompassing live demonstrations conducted throughout the state. These 'Suraksha Sakhi' demonstrations involve police volunteers and community outreach to spread awareness and encourage app downloads.

Additional Director General of Police Civil Rights, Malini Agrawal, stresses the significance of the feature in providing accessible help to distressed women, underscoring Rajasthan Police's commitment to creating a safer environment for women statewide.

