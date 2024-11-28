Left Menu

Empowering Safety: Rajasthan Police's New App Feature for Women

Rajasthan Police has launched a new women safety feature on the RajCop Citizen app, aimed at enabling quick aid requests in emergencies. The app provides 'Emergency Help' and 'Non-Emergency Help', allowing women to seek assistance promptly. District-wide demonstrations are promoting its use among the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:21 IST
Empowering Safety: Rajasthan Police's New App Feature for Women
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Police has unveiled an innovative feature on their RajCop Citizen app designed to enhance safety for women. The 'Need Help' function facilitates immediate aid requests during emergencies, ensuring swift police response.

The initiative extends beyond digital assistance, encompassing live demonstrations conducted throughout the state. These 'Suraksha Sakhi' demonstrations involve police volunteers and community outreach to spread awareness and encourage app downloads.

Additional Director General of Police Civil Rights, Malini Agrawal, stresses the significance of the feature in providing accessible help to distressed women, underscoring Rajasthan Police's commitment to creating a safer environment for women statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024