Tragic Passing of BJP Leader Narendra Saluja
Narendra Saluja, a spokesman for BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit, passed away unexpectedly at 52 in Indore. He reportedly suffered a heart attack after attending a wedding. Saluja, who left Congress for BJP in 2022, is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. Leaders paid homage to him.
- Country:
- India
Narendra Saluja, a Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson for Madhya Pradesh, tragically passed away at the age of 52 in Indore. A party official confirmed that he experienced a sudden health collapse, leading to hospitalization, but unfortunately, he succumbed.
Saluja had been in good spirits the day before, attending a wedding in Sehore. However, upon returning to his Indore home on Wednesday, he faced a fatal heart attack. His sudden demise has left his family—his wife, son, and daughter—shocked and grieving.
Prominent figures, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, have paid their respects. Saluja, who switched allegiances from Congress to BJP in 2022, was a respected figure in the political landscape of Madhya Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
