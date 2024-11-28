Mosque Survey Sparks Unrest in Sambhal

The Supreme Court will address on Friday a significant petition contesting a district court's November 19 order mandating a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque located in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

The plea, filed by the Committee of Management of the mosque, claims that the hurried survey, conducted with minimum notice, has dangerously heightened communal tensions, potentially destabilizing the secular fabric of the nation.

Violence ensued on November 24 following the survey, as gatherings near the mosque turned confrontational, resulting in four fatalities and numerous injuries after protesters clashed with security forces.

