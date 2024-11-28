Left Menu

Mosque Survey Sparks Unrest in Sambhal

The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition challenging a district court order for a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The survey has caused communal tensions, leading to violence. The Committee of Management seeks an ex-parte stay on the contentious order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court will address on Friday a significant petition contesting a district court's November 19 order mandating a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque located in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

The plea, filed by the Committee of Management of the mosque, claims that the hurried survey, conducted with minimum notice, has dangerously heightened communal tensions, potentially destabilizing the secular fabric of the nation.

Violence ensued on November 24 following the survey, as gatherings near the mosque turned confrontational, resulting in four fatalities and numerous injuries after protesters clashed with security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

