Violence Erupts in Bhilwara Over Workers' Bonus Dispute
A protest by factory workers in Bhilwara, demanding Diwali bonuses, turned violent with vandalism and stone-pelting at police. Seven were detained. A union rep cited management's indifference as a trigger, while the opposition leader condemned the incident, blaming the BJP government's lax law enforcement.
In Bhilwara district, a protest by factory workers seeking Diwali bonuses escalated into violence. Demonstrators vandalized property and threw stones at police on Thursday, according to authorities.
The conflict occurred at a yarn factory where laborers staged a sit-in. Police intervened when the protest turned violent, detaining seven individuals as tensions flared. Protesters allegedly damaged a police vehicle in the chaos.
Union representative Devendra Vaishnav claims that despite multiple discussions, factory management failed to address bonus demands, provoking the workers' sit-in. Opposition leader Tikaram Jully criticized the incident, linking it to the state's deteriorating law and order under the current BJP administration.
