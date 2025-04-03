Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Bhilwara Over Workers' Bonus Dispute

A protest by factory workers in Bhilwara, demanding Diwali bonuses, turned violent with vandalism and stone-pelting at police. Seven were detained. A union rep cited management's indifference as a trigger, while the opposition leader condemned the incident, blaming the BJP government's lax law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Bhilwara district, a protest by factory workers seeking Diwali bonuses escalated into violence. Demonstrators vandalized property and threw stones at police on Thursday, according to authorities.

The conflict occurred at a yarn factory where laborers staged a sit-in. Police intervened when the protest turned violent, detaining seven individuals as tensions flared. Protesters allegedly damaged a police vehicle in the chaos.

Union representative Devendra Vaishnav claims that despite multiple discussions, factory management failed to address bonus demands, provoking the workers' sit-in. Opposition leader Tikaram Jully criticized the incident, linking it to the state's deteriorating law and order under the current BJP administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

