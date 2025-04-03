Olympiakos Chairman Marinakis Faces Trial Amid Sports Violence Probe

Olympiakos Chairman Evangelos Marinakis, along with four board members, is set to face trial on misdemeanour charges related to sports violence, according to Greek judicial sources. The charges form part of an investigation into violence involving Olympiakos fans, although Marinakis and his team deny involvement in any criminal activity.

The legal action follows an incident where a riot police officer died in clashes with Olympiakos fans during a volleyball game in December 2023. Legal proceedings are ongoing for the officer's death. Additionally, over 140 individuals, mostly fans of Olympiakos, will also face trial for alleged participation in a criminal organisation, decided by a judicial council's recent ruling.

Marinakis, a prominent figure owning media assets and the English football club Nottingham Forest, claims the allegations aim to suppress press freedom and democracy, accusing the Greek government of meddling with the media and justice system. A government spokesperson maintained that justice remains unbiased and equal for all citizens.

