Left Menu

Olympiakos Chairman Marinakis Faces Trial Amid Sports Violence Probe

Olympiakos chairman Evangelos Marinakis and four board members face trial over misdemeanour charges related to sports violence. Accusations link them to a criminal organisation tied to Olympiakos fans. Marinakis, also a media tycoon and Nottingham Forest owner, denies wrongdoing, calling the charges baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:03 IST
Olympiakos Chairman Marinakis Faces Trial Amid Sports Violence Probe
  • Country:
  • Greece

Olympiakos Chairman Evangelos Marinakis, along with four board members, is set to face trial on misdemeanour charges related to sports violence, according to Greek judicial sources. The charges form part of an investigation into violence involving Olympiakos fans, although Marinakis and his team deny involvement in any criminal activity.

The legal action follows an incident where a riot police officer died in clashes with Olympiakos fans during a volleyball game in December 2023. Legal proceedings are ongoing for the officer's death. Additionally, over 140 individuals, mostly fans of Olympiakos, will also face trial for alleged participation in a criminal organisation, decided by a judicial council's recent ruling.

Marinakis, a prominent figure owning media assets and the English football club Nottingham Forest, claims the allegations aim to suppress press freedom and democracy, accusing the Greek government of meddling with the media and justice system. A government spokesperson maintained that justice remains unbiased and equal for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025