Sajjan Kumar Awaits Verdict in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case
A Delhi court is set to deliver its verdict on Friday in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The case involves the alleged murder of two persons during the riots. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had earlier reserved judgment after final arguments. The prosecution accuses Kumar of leading a mob that killed the victims.
A significant ruling is imminent as a Delhi court prepares to announce its verdict in a decades-old 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving Sajjan Kumar, a former Congress Member of Parliament.
At the heart of the case are charges related to the deaths of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Saraswati Vihar area during the riots.
The prosecution has claimed that Kumar incited a mob that subsequently murdered the two victims, looted their property, and committed arson.
