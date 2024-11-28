Sajjan Kumar Awaits Verdict in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

A significant ruling is imminent as a Delhi court prepares to announce its verdict in a decades-old 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving Sajjan Kumar, a former Congress Member of Parliament.

At the heart of the case are charges related to the deaths of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Saraswati Vihar area during the riots.

The prosecution has claimed that Kumar incited a mob that subsequently murdered the two victims, looted their property, and committed arson.

(With inputs from agencies.)