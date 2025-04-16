Berlin Doctor Faces Murder Charges in Palliative Care Scandal

A doctor in Berlin has been charged with the murder of 15 patients who were under palliative care, according to prosecutors. The doctor is also accused of attempting to destroy evidence by starting fires at the victims' homes.

Initially suspected in the deaths of four patients, the investigation expanded and found links to 15 deaths occurring between September 2021 and July last year. The victims, who ranged in age from 25 to 94, mostly died in their homes.

The 40-year-old doctor allegedly administered anesthetic and muscle relaxant drugs without the patients' knowledge, resulting in their respiratory failure. He has been in custody but has not yet publicly responded to the charges. Prosecutors aim to pursue severe penalties, including life imprisonment and a lifetime ban from practicing medicine.

