Controversy Erupts in Chenani: Court Issues Notice Over 2024 Assembly Election

In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has served a notice to the Election Commission of India, the chief electoral officer, and the state government following a petition filed by Harsh Dev Singh. The National Panthers Party (India) leader challenged the validity of the 2024 Chenani assembly election results.

Singh, who served as a former minister, was defeated by BJP's Balwant Singh Mankotia with a vote difference of 15,611. Singh's legal team contends that the election was marred by widespread corrupt activities, religious influence, and dissemination of misleading information, which tainted the electoral process.

Justice Rajneesh Oswal has ordered notices to be issued to various parties, mandating a response within four to five weeks. Citing electoral bias, Singh's lawyers also pointed fingers at government officials, claiming undue influence in favor of the elected candidate.

