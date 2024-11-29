Left Menu

Australia's Groundbreaking Social Media Ban on Under-16s Sparks Controversy

Australia has introduced a pioneering social media ban for children under 16, citing risks to mental and physical health. The move has stirred mixed reactions from the public and faces opposition from tech giants. Enforcement begins in January, marking a significant step in global tech regulation.

Updated: 29-11-2024 08:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 08:18 IST
Australia's recent decision to ban social media access for children under 16 has sparked a varied reaction, highlighting a significant move in the landscape of online regulation. Announced late Thursday, the ban sets a global precedent in its stringency against tech companies like TikTok and Meta Platforms.

The law, demanding platforms prevent minors from accessing their services or face fines up to $32 million, emphasizes children's safety as a priority, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He underscored the health risks related to social media, particularly among young girls facing body image issues.

Public response in Sydney was mixed; some parents welcomed the move, while others criticized it as overreaching. Children indicated plans to circumvent the ban, while tech companies warned it could drive youth to less regulated parts of the internet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

