Anurag Gupta Reinstated Amidst Jharkhand Political Shake-up

In a dramatic turn of events, Anurag Gupta has been reinstated as the Director General of Police in Jharkhand following the recent assembly elections, state officials announced on Friday.

Gupta's return to the position comes just hours after Hemant Soren was sworn in as the state's 14th chief minister, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of Jharkhand. Initially removed by the Election Commission due to past electoral controversies, Gupta had been replaced by Ajay Kumar Singh, a senior IPS officer.

The Hemant Soren-led JMM alliance managed a remarkable win in the assembly elections, prompting a reshuffle in the police department. Singh, who had been acting DGP since February 2023, is now appointed as Chairman cum Managing Director of the Jharkhand Police Housing Corporation Ltd, according to a notification from the Department of Home, Prisons, and Disaster Management.

(With inputs from agencies.)