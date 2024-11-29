Airspace Tensions: Chinese and Russian Jets Enter South Korean Zone

In a show of military flexing, eleven Chinese and Russian aircraft entered South Korea's air defense identification zone, sparking a swift response from Seoul. According to Yonhap news agency, the jets quickly exited the zone without breaching the country's airspace.

This incident underscores rising regional tensions, as both countries continue to assert their military presence in contested areas. While no direct violation of airspace occurred, the incursion prompted the South Korean military to deploy fighter jets as a precaution.

The governments of China and Russia have yet to comment on the incident, highlighting the fragile geopolitical landscape. As nations closely monitor each other's movements, the risk of miscalculation remains a concern for South Korea and its allies.

