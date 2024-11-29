UN Expert Urges Singapore to Halt Execution of Dual National on Drug Offences

A United Nations expert has called on Singapore to immediately stop the execution of Masoud Rahimi Mehrzad, a dual Singaporean-Iranian citizen, sentenced to death for drug trafficking. The execution is scheduled for dawn on November 29.

Morris Tidball-Binz, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions, condemned the planned execution, citing violations of international human rights law.

“I have repeatedly urged Singapore to cease executions for drug offences. Such actions are illegal under international human rights law, which limits the death penalty to crimes involving extreme gravity and intentional killing,” said Tidball-Binz. “Mandatory death sentences are inherently over-inclusive and unavoidably violate human rights law.”

The UN expert also challenged the efficacy of the death penalty in deterring drug trafficking, stating there is no evidence that it works better than other punishments.

Family Denied Final Farewell

Mehrzad’s family in Iran, who were given only seven days' notice of the execution, have reportedly not been able to travel to Singapore to visit him. Requests for a video call have been denied, further intensifying the emotional toll.

“The suffering caused to his family is unbearable and constitutes an additional layer of injustice,” Tidball-Binz said.

Background on Mehrzad’s Case

Mehrzad was arrested in 2010 after returning to Singapore to complete his mandatory National Service. He was later convicted of drug trafficking under Singapore’s strict anti-drug laws, which mandate capital punishment for certain drug-related offences.

Singapore remains one of the few countries that impose the death penalty for drug offences, drawing criticism from human rights organizations worldwide.

Global and Local Reactions

The case has drawn significant international attention, with activists, legal experts, and international organizations calling on Singapore to reconsider its stance on the death penalty. Critics argue that executions for non-violent offences undermine global human rights standards.

In Singapore, local and regional activists have also rallied against the use of capital punishment, urging authorities to reform their drug laws and adopt rehabilitative approaches.

Call to Action

“I urgently call on Singapore to halt the execution of Masoud Rahimi Mehrzad and commute his sentence to imprisonment, consistent with international human rights standards,” Tidball-Binz said.

The case highlights the ongoing global debate over the use of the death penalty for non-violent crimes, with Singapore standing firm on its policies despite mounting criticism.