Delhi Explosion Sparks Panic Amid Police Probe

The Delhi Police have launched an investigation following a low-intensity explosion near a cinema hall in Rohini, which injured one person on Thursday. Authorities suspect the incident may be connected to an earlier blast at a nearby CRPF school.

A case has been registered under multiple sections, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Explosive Substance Act. Police are actively searching for the individuals responsible for the incident.

More than a dozen teams are analyzing surveillance footage and interviewing local residents. The accident may have resulted from an unextinguished 'beedi' butt left by a nearby vehicle driver. The affected area remains secured by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)