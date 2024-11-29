Left Menu

Delhi Explosion Sparks Panic Amid Police Probe

An explosion near a Rohini cinema hall in Delhi injured one person, causing public distress. Police have registered a case, suspecting a link to a previous blast at a nearby CRPF school. Investigations are ongoing, with teams reviewing local CCTV footage and questioning residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:56 IST
Delhi Explosion Sparks Panic Amid Police Probe
FIR Directives Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have launched an investigation following a low-intensity explosion near a cinema hall in Rohini, which injured one person on Thursday. Authorities suspect the incident may be connected to an earlier blast at a nearby CRPF school.

A case has been registered under multiple sections, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Explosive Substance Act. Police are actively searching for the individuals responsible for the incident.

More than a dozen teams are analyzing surveillance footage and interviewing local residents. The accident may have resulted from an unextinguished 'beedi' butt left by a nearby vehicle driver. The affected area remains secured by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024