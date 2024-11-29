Left Menu

High Seas Sweep: 500 kg Crystal Meth Seized in Major India-Sri Lanka Joint Operation

A collaborative operation between the navies of India and Sri Lanka led to the seizure of 500 kg of crystal methamphetamine from two fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea. The operation was based on surveillance and intelligence inputs, showcasing strong regional security cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:10 IST
High Seas Sweep: 500 kg Crystal Meth Seized in Major India-Sri Lanka Joint Operation
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A significant inter-navy operation between India and Sri Lanka has resulted in the seizure of 500 kg of crystal methamphetamine from two fishing vessels. The operation unfolded in the Arabian Sea, reflecting the growing partnership between the two navies in combating regional maritime threats.

The joint effort ensued after surveillance missions by the Indian Navy's patrol aircraft and drones, prompted by vital intelligence from Sri Lankan counterparts, identified potential narcotic smuggling activities. Authorities confirmed the successful interception and confiscation of the narcotics, along with the two boats on November 25.

The seamless operation underscores the collaborative spirit and resolve shared by India and Sri Lanka in addressing regional maritime security challenges. The incident not only fortified the countries' naval ties but also signified a united front against organized crime in the Indian Ocean region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024