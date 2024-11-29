High Seas Sweep: 500 kg Crystal Meth Seized in Major India-Sri Lanka Joint Operation

A significant inter-navy operation between India and Sri Lanka has resulted in the seizure of 500 kg of crystal methamphetamine from two fishing vessels. The operation unfolded in the Arabian Sea, reflecting the growing partnership between the two navies in combating regional maritime threats.

The joint effort ensued after surveillance missions by the Indian Navy's patrol aircraft and drones, prompted by vital intelligence from Sri Lankan counterparts, identified potential narcotic smuggling activities. Authorities confirmed the successful interception and confiscation of the narcotics, along with the two boats on November 25.

The seamless operation underscores the collaborative spirit and resolve shared by India and Sri Lanka in addressing regional maritime security challenges. The incident not only fortified the countries' naval ties but also signified a united front against organized crime in the Indian Ocean region.

(With inputs from agencies.)