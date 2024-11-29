High Seas Sweep: 500 kg Crystal Meth Seized in Major India-Sri Lanka Joint Operation
A collaborative operation between the navies of India and Sri Lanka led to the seizure of 500 kg of crystal methamphetamine from two fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea. The operation was based on surveillance and intelligence inputs, showcasing strong regional security cooperation.
- Country:
- India
A significant inter-navy operation between India and Sri Lanka has resulted in the seizure of 500 kg of crystal methamphetamine from two fishing vessels. The operation unfolded in the Arabian Sea, reflecting the growing partnership between the two navies in combating regional maritime threats.
The joint effort ensued after surveillance missions by the Indian Navy's patrol aircraft and drones, prompted by vital intelligence from Sri Lankan counterparts, identified potential narcotic smuggling activities. Authorities confirmed the successful interception and confiscation of the narcotics, along with the two boats on November 25.
The seamless operation underscores the collaborative spirit and resolve shared by India and Sri Lanka in addressing regional maritime security challenges. The incident not only fortified the countries' naval ties but also signified a united front against organized crime in the Indian Ocean region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Joint Operation Busts Illegal Firearms Plant in Bihar
'Operation Kawach': Delhi Police's Crackdown on Narcotics Hotspots
Gujarat ATS and Narcotics Control Bureau seize 500 kg of drugs from boat off Porbandar coast, says official.
700 kg of drugs seized, 8 Iranians held off Gujarat coast in joint operation by Narcotics Control Bureau, Navy, Gujarat ATS: Statement.
Massive Drug Bust: 1,800 Kilograms of Narcotics Seized in Madhya Pradesh