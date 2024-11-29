Left Menu

South Africa's G20 Leadership: Charting a Course for Global Change

South Africa assumes the G20 presidency as the first African nation to lead the forum. President Cyril Ramaphosa aims to promote inclusive growth and address climate change amid potential trade wars and global tensions. This leadership marks a pivotal moment for Africa as it seeks progress in critical policy areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:34 IST
South Africa has made history by becoming the first African nation to lead the G20, a crucial international forum. As it takes over the presidency on Sunday, the country is poised to push for policies of inclusive growth and address looming challenges such as climate change.

Under President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa aims to tackle key issues that affect the continent's future. Priorities include economic growth, food security, climate change, and embracing artificial intelligence. The country's leadership follows a line of emerging markets and sets the stage for a broader global dialogue.

The global context is tense, with major powers like the United States, China, and Russia engaged in trade disputes and conflicts. Observers note that South Africa's presidency provides a platform to advocate for significant reforms, especially in light of anticipated trade policies that could impact emerging economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

