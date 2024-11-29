Supreme Court Pauses Legal Battle Against O Panneerselvam

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the Madras High Court's decision to reinstate a disproportionate wealth case against expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, a former Tamil Nadu chief minister. This stay comes in response to a plea from Panneerselvam, challenging the revival of the case.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti has issued a notice after Panneerselvam's legal team sought relief from the High Court's order dated October 29, which overruled a previous ruling by a lower court that allowed for the withdrawal of the prosecution against him and other accused parties.

Initially, the Chief Judicial Magistrate/Special Judge in Sivaganga had, on December 3, 2012, permitted the withdrawal of the case. Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the High Court had recently overturned this decision, reinstating the trial. However, with two accused deceased, proceedings against them have been abated.

(With inputs from agencies.)